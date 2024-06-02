Open Menu

Serbia Reruns Local Elections In Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Serbia reruns local elections in capital

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Serbia's capital Belgrade will hold a fresh round of voting in local elections Sunday, nearly six months after alleged irregularities and accusations of fraud marred an earlier poll.

President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is heading into the elections with momentum on its side, amid infighting in the opposition camp in recent months.

The coalition of opposition parties and candidates that campaigned under the "Serbia Against Violence" banner during elections in December proved a tough competitor to the SNS and its allies in the capital.

Belgrade remained an outlier in the polls, which saw the SNS and its coalition partners win a commanding victory during parliamentary elections held on the same day.

The opposition won 43 out of the 110 seats in the Belgrade municipal council compared to the 49 secured by the SNS.

But after weeks of negotiating, the SNS was unable to form a municipal government and new elections were announced in March.

Following December's elections, international observers lambasted the vote over a string of "irregularities", including "vote buying" and "ballot box stuffing", after the opposition accused the ruling party of committing fraud.

The controversy fuelled rallies in front of government offices during a series of protests that rattled the capital for weeks.

Serbia's top court later rejected an opposition move to have the vote annulled.

The opposition, however, has struggled to remain united, with fights over the name of the coalition and possible boycotts sowing divisions.

Related Topics

Vote Belgrade Same Serbia March December Sunday Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

29 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

10 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

10 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

10 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

10 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

10 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

10 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

10 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

10 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

10 hours ago

More Stories From World