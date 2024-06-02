Serbia Reruns Local Elections In Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Serbia's capital Belgrade on Sunday held a fresh round of voting in local elections, nearly six months after alleged irregularities and accusations of fraud marred an earlier poll.
The polls opened at 7am in the capital with voters having the opportunity to cast ballots until 8pm.
President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is heading into the elections with momentum on its side, amid infighting in the opposition camp in recent months.
The coalition of opposition parties and candidates that campaigned under the "Serbia Against Violence" banner during elections in December proved a tough competitor to the SNS and its allies in the capital.
Belgrade remained an outlier in the polls, which saw the SNS and its coalition partners win a commanding victory during parliamentary elections held on the same day.
The opposition won 43 out of the 110 seats in the Belgrade municipal council compared to the 49 secured by the SNS.
But after weeks of negotiating, the SNS was unable to form a municipal government and new elections were announced in March.
Local elections were also taking place on Sunday in dozens of other municipalities around the country.
Following December's elections, international observers lambasted the vote over a string of "irregularities", including "vote buying" and "ballot box stuffing", after the opposition accused the ruling party of committing fraud.
The controversy fuelled rallies in front of government offices during a series of protests that rattled the capital for weeks.
Serbia's top court later rejected an opposition move to have the vote annulled.
The opposition, however, has struggled to remain united, with fights over the name of the coalition and possible boycotts sowing divisions.
