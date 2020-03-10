Serbia Restricts Entry From Italy, South Korea, Other COVID-19 Affected Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Serbia has restricted those traveling from Italy, China, Switzerland, South Korea, and Iran to enter the country because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, the Serbian cabinet announced on Tuesday.

Four cases of COVID-19 have so far been reported in Serbia, two of them being confirmed by the Health Ministry earlier in the day. A further two Serbian nationals, both crew members on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, are currently being treated in Japan after contracting the disease.

"A temporary ban on entry into Serbia is introduced for foreigners from areas with a high prevalence of coronavirus. This applies to people who were in Italy, some provinces of China, South Korea, Iran and parts of Switzerland," the cabinet said.

Serbian medical workers have also been forbidden from traveling to areas in other countries where COVID-19 is prevalent.

Elsewhere in the region, North Macedonia's Health Ministry confirmed earlier in the day that seven people have contracted COVID-19.

Authorities in Republika Srpska have announced a fourth confirmed case; a child whose parent contracted the disease. Meanwhile, the Albanian Ministry of Health has reported six confirmed coronavirus disease cases, which has prompted authorities to limit air and sea travel to and from Italy.

Slovenia and Croatia have so far reported 25 and 13 cases of COVID-19 respectively. Slovenian authorities have already prohibited the holding of events in enclosed spaces attended by more than 500 people, while Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has called on his country's population not to panic.

Over 100 countries have so far registered cases of COVID-19, and the number of worldwide cases rose above 110,000 during the previous 24 hours. Many countries across the globe have advised against all but essential travel to affected areas.