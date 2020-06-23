UrduPoint.com
Serbia, Russia Can Expand Medical Cooperation Around COVID-19 Vaccine - Ambassador

Russia and Serbia might enhance the already comprehensive bilateral cooperation by partnering in the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia and Serbia might enhance the already comprehensive bilateral cooperation by partnering in the research and development of a COVID-19 vaccine, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik in an interview.

"Our cooperation is already so comprehensive," Lazanski said when asked if Russia and Serbia had any new cooperation projects in the works, adding that the two countries might expand the partnership in "medical research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus and strengthening ties between medical institutions.

The diplomat added that the two countries were already working together in other areas "more or less actively."

In April, Russia sent several teams of medical doctors to Serbia, along with several planeloads of medical supplies, as well as protective equipment and other supplies, to help the country fight the coronavirus infection. Aside from the Serbian capital of Belgrade, the country's worst affected area, Russian aid teams were deployed to the cities of Nis, Kikinda, Valjevo and Cuprija.

