Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement on Center for Peaceful Atom - Innovation Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Serbia and Russia's Rosatom signed an agreement on the establishment of a center for peaceful atom in the Balkan country, the office of Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic said on Thursday.

"The government of Serbia and the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom signed a general framework agreement on the construction of the Nuclear Technology Center and an agreement on the establishment of a joint venture that will implement this project on the territory of Serbia," the office said in a statement.