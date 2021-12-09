UrduPoint.com

Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement On Center For Peaceful Atom - Innovation Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:24 PM

Serbia and Russia's Rosatom signed an agreement on the establishment of a center for peaceful atom in the Balkan country, the office of Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Serbia and Russia's Rosatom signed an agreement on the establishment of a center for peaceful atom in the Balkan country, the office of Innovation Minister Nenad Popovic said on Thursday.

"The government of Serbia and the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom signed a general framework agreement on the construction of the Nuclear Technology Center and an agreement on the establishment of a joint venture that will implement this project on the territory of Serbia," the office said in a statement.

