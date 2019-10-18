UrduPoint.com
Serbia, Russia To Sign Agreement On $192Mln State Loan During Medvedev's Visit - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:03 PM

Serbia and Russia are expected to sign an agreement during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's upcoming visit on a state loan worth 172.5 million euros ($192.2 million) to continue modernizing Serbia's railway system, the country's Construction, Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry said Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Serbia and Russia are expected to sign an agreement during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's upcoming visit on a state loan worth 172.5 million Euros ($192.2 million) to continue modernizing Serbia's railway system, the country's Construction, Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry said Friday.

The head of the Russian government will pay a visit to Serbia from October 19-20, where he will take part in celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from the Nazis.

"New Russian Railways loan is worth EUR 172.5 million. [The total sum] will reach EUR 230 million, with a contribution from the budget of the Republic of Serbia amounting to EUR 57.5 million. This will enable the design and construction of a new dispatch center on the railway, the development of design documentation for the continuation of the reconstruction of Bar railway and the construction of electrical infrastructure on the section of Belgrade-Budapest high-speed railway line, from Stara Pazova to Novi sad," the ministry said in a statement.

A separate agreement on the modernization of 209.8 kilometers (130.3 miles) of the railway from the Serbian city of Valjevo to the border with Montenegro will be signed by Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Zorana Mihajlovic and Russian Railways Director General Oleg Belozyorov.

The third document, which is being prepared for signing, is an agreement on the design and construction of a new dispatch center worth 9.4 million euros ($10.5 million). The Russian side will be represented by the general director of "RZD International," Sergey Pavlov.

