Serbia-Russia Trade Could Be 'Much Better' Than Today - President Vucic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Trade between Serbia and Russia could be greatly boosted from its current level, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our trade exchange could be and can be much better than it is today," Vucic said on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

When asked where cooperation between Russia and Serbia could be expanded, Vucic said, "in all possible fields."

"We have a very good military technical cooperation, we have very good cooperation in agricultural field, in energy field," he said.

Vucic also told Sputnik that he plans to meet with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later on Wednesday.

