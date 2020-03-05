UrduPoint.com
Serbia, Russia Will Celebrate 75th Anniversary Of Victory Together - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:29 PM

Serbia and Russia will participate together in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Serbia's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ivica Dacic, said on Thursday

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Serbia and Russia will participate together in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Serbia's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ivica Dacic, said on Thursday.

Russia's Kazan is hosting a meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and Dacic.

"Together we will participate in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Russia and Serbia both made great sacrifices in this war, and we cannot allow anyone to rewrite history and apologize to those who committed crimes," Dacic told reporters.

During the committee's meeting earlier in the day, Borisov noted that the Russian side would be glad to see Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attend the celebrations in Moscow.

