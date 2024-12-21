Serbia schools to shut amid new protests over station collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Serbia's government on Friday announced plans to close schools early for winter holidays, as teachers and students joined nationwide protests over the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people last month.

The decision to start the holiday break on December 24 -- a full week in advance -- comes as the government has been under pressure following demonstrations by university students in the wake of the tragedy.

Outrage at the deaths in the northern city of Novi sad has not abated, with many protesters accusing the government of corruption and inadequate oversight.

Serbia's four education unions called on teachers and other staff to walk out Friday to support the protests, resulting in some closures.

"Employees will stop work in solidarity and support of students in the fight for a better and fairer society," unions said in a letter to pupils' parents this week.

The government had already released official documents on the building works at the station and bowed to student demands to raise higher education funding by a fifth in a bid to calm the anger.

"We fulfilled all the (students') demands.

We do not accept additional ones," President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier this week.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor over the disaster, and want to see those found responsible prosecuted.

But students continue to protest, saying their demands have only been partially met.

Earlier Friday, students led their weekly protest across Serbia commemorating the tragedy with traffic blockades.

In Novi Sad, high school students marched through the city's streets, calling on authorities to take responsibility.

Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, were killed at the scene on November 1 when the roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station.

A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

Seven weeks on, tensions remain high with violence breaking out at some protests, with students accusing pro-government football hooligans of targeting demonstrations.

A video widely shared on social media showed opposition leader Dragan Djilas scuffling with supporters of Vucic's party on Thursday night.