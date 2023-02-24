UrduPoint.com

Serbia Seeking To Upgrade Relations With US To Level Of Strategic Partnership - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Serbia wants to upgrade its relations with the United States to the level of a strategic partnership to further boost economic cooperation, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Daсiс said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Daсiс held a meeting with a delegation from the American-Central European Business Association (ACEBA) in Belgrade.

"Serbia has a pronounced interest in raising relations with the United States to the level of a strategic partnership, one of the key pillars of which would be economic cooperation between the two countries," Daсiс was quoted as saying by the ministry.

Economic cooperation between Serbia and the US has been actively developing due to the influx of US investment, growing trade and financial support through various development programs, "the volume of which has so far exceeded $1 billion," according to the minister.

Daсiс added that the trade turnover between the two states in 2022 reached a record high, exceeding $2.4 billion.

"The US is one of the largest foreign investors in Serbia with a total investment of US companies of about $4 billion. They are implemented in the automotive industry, telecommunications, IT services, the food industry, tourism and the restaurant business ... US companies create jobs in Serbia for 32,000 people," Daсiс noted.

EU membership remains the central foreign policy direction for Serbia, but "the development of political and economic cooperation with the US will be an equally important strategic goal," the minister said.

