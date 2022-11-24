Serbia, Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Reached Agreement on License Plates - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Serbia and self-proclaimed Kosovo have reached an agreement on the issue of license plates and prevention of escalation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We have a deal! Very pleased to announce that Chief Negotiators of #Kosovo & #Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalisation of their relations," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"Serbia will stop issuing licence plates with Kosovo Cities' denominations & Kosovo will cease further actions related to re-registration of vehicles. I will invite the parties in the coming days to discuss next steps," he said.