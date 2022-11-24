UrduPoint.com

Serbia, Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Reached Agreement On License Plates - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Serbia, Self-Proclaimed Kosovo Reached Agreement on License Plates - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Serbia and self-proclaimed Kosovo have reached an agreement on the issue of license plates and prevention of escalation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We have a deal! Very pleased to announce that Chief Negotiators of #Kosovo & #Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalisation of their relations," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"Serbia will stop issuing licence plates with Kosovo Cities' denominations & Kosovo will cease further actions related to re-registration of vehicles. I will invite the parties in the coming days to discuss next steps," he said.

Related Topics

Twitter Vehicles Serbia Agreement

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

3 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

3 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

3 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

3 hours ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

3 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.