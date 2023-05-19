Serbia Sends 12,000 Police Officers to Patrol Schools Amid Surge in Violence Among Youth

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Serbia has commandeered 12,300 police officers to patrol schools and has received 26,300 weapons turned in by citizens following two mass shootings in the country in early May, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday.

"Police officers, 12,368 people, have been sent to 1,832 schools, state as well as private. They will have to be at the schools' premises during the classes, at the times when students arrive to or leave the school, and they will pay special attention to potential risks and threats," Brnabic told lawmakers.

The prime minister also said that to date, the authorities had checked 25 shooting clubs and training camps, adding that Serbian citizens had turned in 26,339 automatic weapons.

On May 18, a national platform "Cuvam te" ("I keep you safe") went online. It contains all necessary information on protecting children from violence and forms for individuals or entities to inform the government of potential threats, Brnabic said.

On May 18, the Skupstina (the National Assembly) started reviewing a report on safety and security in the country.

On May 3, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suggested that the age of criminal discretion in the country be lowered from 14 to 12 years.

The measures come amid a recent spike in violence in Serbia among young men. In the night of May 5 to May 6, 21-year old Uros Blazic killed eight people and injured 14 with an automatic gun in the municipality of Mladenovac near Belgrade. He reportedly shot a police officer and his sister, and continued to shoot at random people before he was apprehended by the police.

Tow days before that, a seventh-grader shot eight children and a guard and wounded six children and a teacher with a gun in a Belgrade school. The shooter was arrested, but, since he is not 14 years old yet, he is not liable to criminal proceedings. The boy was placed in a psychiatric ward.

On May 15, a girl who was severely wounded during the school shooting on May 3, died in the children's hospital in Belgrade, with the number of victims rising to 10.