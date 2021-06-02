Serbia set to start producing Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine shots

Serbia will start domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Friday, said a Serbian minister in charge of innovations and technological development

BELGRADE, Serbia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :- Serbia will start domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Friday, said a Serbian minister in charge of innovations and technological development.

Nenad Popovic said Serbia will be the first country in Europe to start producing Sputnik V vaccine doses.

On Monday, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic said his country plans to produce 4 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine a year.