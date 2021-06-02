Serbia Set To Start Producing Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Shots
Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:32 PM
BELGRADE, Serbia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :- Serbia will start domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Friday, said a Serbian minister in charge of innovations and technological development.
Nenad Popovic said Serbia will be the first country in Europe to start producing Sputnik V vaccine doses.
On Monday, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic said his country plans to produce 4 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine a year.