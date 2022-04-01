(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Serbia should anchor its neutral status in the national constitution, Parliament's Speaker Ivica Dacic told Sputnik.

"We have made a decision on the neutral status that is based on significant negative experience, primarily on the NATO aggression in 1999. This decision remains unchanged and this should be anchored in the Serbian constitution.

Personally, I believe that those who bombed our land are military criminals, the will once face a foreign or God's court," Dacic said.

He also called on all Serbian political parties to set priorities on refraining from sanctions against Russia, the stance on Kosovo and attitude to NATO.

On March 2, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country was facing significant pressure over its decision not to join sanctions against Russia.