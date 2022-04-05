Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Serbia should not be denied accession to the European Union due to its good relations with Russia, as it would mean that some member states might be disqualified for the same criterion, Adriel Kasonta, a London-based political analyst, founder of AK Consultancy and former project manager at the British Polish Chamber of Commerce, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, known for his good relations with Russia, declared victory in the presidential election, saying that he got around 60% in the first round.

"I don't think that the election of Moscow-friendly Vucic will affect the country's accession to the EU. As we well know, most of the big players in the EU (Germany, France and Italy) have cordial relations (at least in business terms) with Russia," Kasonta said, adding that "if being friendly with Moscow would count as disqualifying from being admitted to the bloc, then France and most certainly Germany would have to disqualify themselves in the first place."

The expert noted the strong influence of the United States over the continent's domestic politics, but in his opinion this is slowly changing.

He went on to stress Russia's status as a part of Europe and pushed back against castigating countries for wanting to have good relations with a fellow European nation that is singled out by the US as a black sheep.

"We have to remember that strong leaders with a sovereign vision for the country, leaders who first and foremost look after their country's sovereignty, are ultimately rewarded in the ballot box. (Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor) Orban proved that this formula works very well, and the EU can't afford to discourage potential new members - especially after the Brexit vote in the UK," the analyst stated.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.