Serbia Signs Contract With Sinopharm to Procure Additional 2Mln Vaccine Doses

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Serbian authorities signed an agreement on Thursday with China's Sinopharm to procure an additional 2 million doses of the company's vaccine against COVID-19, the office of President Alexandar Vucic said.

Serbia previously received two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in several batches. The Chinese vaccine is actively used in the mass immunization of the Serbian population. Vucic talked earlier in the day via a video link with the Sinopharm's management about the process of procuring vaccines.

"President Vucic pointed out that the largest number of citizens in Serbia were vaccinated with this vaccine and emphasized the importance of signing a new contract for 2 million vaccines.

He pointed out that Serbian experts gave a very high assessment of the quality and safety of the Sinopharm vaccine," the press service said.

According to the statement, other topics of the discussion included plans on the construction of a Chinese vaccine factory in Serbia, as well as the construction and equipping of Serbian hospitals.

Vucic and Chinese Ambassador to Belgrade Chen Bo previously discussed the establishment of a joint Sinopharm production facility with the participation of an Arab nation.