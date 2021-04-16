UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Slams Kosovo For Banning Official From Entering As Violation Of Treaties

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:11 PM

Serbia Slams Kosovo for Banning Official From Entering as Violation of Treaties

The Serbian government on Friday slammed the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic's decision to ban the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, from entering its territory as a violation of the previously reached agreements

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Serbian government on Friday slammed the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic's decision to ban the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, from entering its territory as a violation of the previously reached agreements.

Petkovic planned to visit the autonomous region on Friday and Saturday to meet with local Serbs, but the visit was canceled by the Kosovar authorities citing the dire COVID-19 situation.

"We are talking about a gross violation of the agreements reached in Brussels, especially those that regulate freedom of movement, as well as a clear signal to Belgrade that there is no open dialogue and future-oriented politics, on the contrary they defend a position that eliminates any thought of reaching a treaty and compromise," the Office for Kosovo and Metohija said.

The office added that even eight years after the signing of the first Brussels agreement between Belgrade and Pristina, the latter had not implemented a single obligation to constitute the community of Serbian municipalities.

Albanians in Kosovo broke away from Serbia after conducting a campaign of terror against Serbs and other nationalities living there, and after NATO forces undertook a 78-day military campaign in 1999 against what was then SR Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro.

Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Belgrade on February 17, 2008. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and some other states, have rejected Kosovar independence.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Russia China Visit Brussels Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia February From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian President's Aide Outlines to US Envoy Reci ..

2 minutes ago

Fighting in DR Congo's Kasai region forces 21,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Swift garbage removal from residential areas cruci ..

2 minutes ago

Portugal to lift suspension of flights with UK and ..

3 minutes ago

Police flag march in city for consecutive fourth d ..

6 minutes ago

Three killed, 899 injured in 835 accidents

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.