Serbia Slams North Macedonia for Refusing to Extradite Kosovo War Crime Suspect

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic on Wednesday accused North Macedonia of breaking international laws after it refused to hand over a Kosovo war crime suspect.

The top Macedonian court upheld an earlier ruling barring Tomor Morina's extradition. The ethnic Albanian is expected to return to Kosovo, a southern Serbian province that broke away a decade ago.

"The decision of the Macedonian authorities that conditions for the extradition ... were not met undermines the essence of international laws and is an affront to the memory of his innocent victims," Stefanovic said in a statement.

Morina is accused of committing atrocities against Serbian civilians during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war. He was detained on Interpol's arrest warrant at the request of Belgrade after crossing to North Macedonia from Kosovo in July.