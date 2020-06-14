UrduPoint.com
Serbia Starts Preparing For Russian President's Visit Set For October - Vucic

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The Serbian authorities have started preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country, President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Sunday during a ceremony of establishing new army brigades in Takovo village.

Belgrade expects the arrival of the Russian president in October, when the decoration of the largest Orthodox church in the region, the Church of Saint Sava, which is carried out with the involvement of Russian funds and specialists, will be completed.

"We have already begun working on preparations for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as you know, the page of the Miroslav Gospel [Serbian relic] will be returned to Serbia and placed in the National Museum," Vucic said.

The leader added that before Putin's visit to Serbia, he would meet the Russian president in Moscow during the military parade in Moscow on June 24 that will mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Germany in World War II.

Last October, Moscow and Belgrade agreed on an exchange of cultural artifacts, namely several early works of Russian painter Nicholas Roerich will be transferred to Russia, and Serbia will receive a parchment taken out of the Miroslav Gospel in the 19th century. In December, Putin said that the valuable manuscript of the Miroslav Gospel would soon be handed over to Serbia.

