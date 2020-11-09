UrduPoint.com
Serbia Takes Interest In Russian, Chinese Air Defense Systems - Ambassador

Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:03 PM

Serbia is interested in purchasing air defense systems and modern high-quality missile systems from Russia and China who can both offer a lot of such weaponry, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Serbia is interested in purchasing air defense systems and modern high-quality missile systems from Russia and China who can both offer a lot of such weaponry, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik on Monday.

"First of all, we are interested in air defense systems, modern high-quality missiles, which will strengthen our air defense. In this sphere, both Russia and China can offer a lot of options, now it is a finance issue," Lazanski said.

The ambassador noted that Russia and China assist Serbia on a gratuitous basis. Back in July, Russia provided Serbia with 30 tanks and 30 armored personnel carriers. In August, China sent Serbia 40 pieces of military engineering equipment.

According to the diplomat, defense industry cooperation with Russia and China is critical for Serbia.

"In this part of Europe, we are surrounded by intensively arming NATO countries.

The development of Serbian military and technical cooperation with China and Russia plays a particularly important role, taking into account that the countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Croatia purchase and what subsidies they get from NATO," Lazanski said.

The ambassador stressed that Serbia is in a position to buy weapons from any country it wants, and the US can not force Belgrade to change its stance.

"Our state is neutral in the military sphere. We buy from anyone who does not make political demands, who provides us with weapons that are compatible with the combat systems we already have, and which are useful and not expensive for us," Lazanski said.

In 2019, US Special Envoy Matthew Palmer urged Serbia not to purchase Russian combat systems, threatening to impose sanctions against Belgrade in case it continues close military cooperation with Moscow.

