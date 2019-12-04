Serbia Takes Putin's Advice In Purchase Of New Russian Military Equipment - Vucic
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:49 PM
Belgrade bought new Russian military equipment at the recommendation of Russian President Vladimir Rutin, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday at a press conference following talks with the Russian leader in his country's resort city of Sochi
"As for the army, we maintain excellent cooperation, we have a number of joint projects. We maintain excellent defense industry cooperation ... We have already bought lots of important and necessary things [military equipment].
When we attended the Victory Day parade, President Putin advised me on what to buy, and I listened [to him]," Vucic said.
Serbia is the largest importer of Russian military hardware in Europe. Earlier this week, four contracted Mi-35 helicopters arrived at Serbia from Russia earlier than scheduled.
In October, Vucic said that Belgrade would like to purchase Russia's S-400 missile defense system, but it was too expensive for the country.