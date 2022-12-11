Serbia to Ask NATO Mission to Allow Deployment of Serbian Security Forces in Kosovo -Vucic

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Serbia will send a formal request to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission command for permission to deploy Serbian military and police in Kosovo, even though it is likely to be rejected, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

"In accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244, we will send a request to the KFOR commander to arrange for the deployment of the Serbian army and police contingent in Kosovo and Metohija," Vucic said in his address to the nation and read out the relevant paragraph of the Security Council resolution.

The government's official decision on sending the request to the KFOR command will be made on Monday, the Serbian leader said.

"Of course, I have no illusions, and I know that they will deny this request. And I'm telling you that in advance," Vucic stressed, noting that it was still necessary to try.

