Serbia To Build Subway In Belgrade With Assistance Of France, China - Transport Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:17 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Serbia has taken the first step toward building a subway in its capital city of Belgrade in cooperation with France and China, Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic, who also serves as the country's Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, said on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the Serbian transport ministry, Mihajlovic, together with Serbian Minister for European Integration Jadranka Joksimovic and French Ambassador to Serbia Jean-Louis Falconi, signed an agreement "on the donation of 8.3 million Euros [$9 million] for the realization of Belgrade metro project" earlier in the day.

"We are starting to make a feasibility study, conceptual design and environmental impact assessment study. There is no going back. Based on that, we will get clear guidelines on what the first metro line will look like and prepare for the next phase, which is the beginning of construction," Mihajlovic said, as quoted in the press release, adding that "negotiations are underway with the Government of France and Chinese partners" on how the project is going to be implemented.

The ministry's press service further quoted her as saying that "this is an important day in the realization of an important infrastructure project," adding that it is estimated to cost between 4.5 and 5.5 billion euros.

Mihajlovic opined that the cooperation with France on this project signifies that Paris "recognizes Serbia as a serious candidate for joining the European Union."

Ambassador Jean-Louis Falconi was, in turn, quoted as saying that the Belgrade subway is "at the center of economic relations between Serbia and France and that the signing of today's agreement is an important and concrete stage for this serious and long-term project."

Preparations for the construction of a subway in Belgrade began back in the 1960s when Serbia was part of what then was Yugoslavia. The Serbian capital has a population of roughly 1.5 million people.

