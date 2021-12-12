UrduPoint.com

Serbia To Buy 15 Mi-35, 3 Mil Mi-17 Russian Helicopters In Next Years - President Vucic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Serbia to Buy 15 Mi-35, 3 Mil Mi-17 Russian Helicopters in Next Years - President Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) Serbia plans to purchase 30 helicopters in 2022-2023 including four new and 11 used Mi-35 Russian helicopters and three Mil Mi-17 Russian aircraft, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

The leader spent this weekend on an official trip in the southern Serbian city of Nis, where ground forces are located. Vucic, Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, and the leadership of the forces held a meeting and attended shooting drills.

"We are expecting large supplies of helicopters next year and in 2023. We are expecting a total of 30 vehicles. They will include 11 Airbus Helicopters H145, four Mi-35 helicopters, three Mil Mi-17 helicopters plus 11 used Mi-35 helicopters, which we buy from an EU member country," Vucic said, adding that this will make Serbia a country possessing the most helicopters in the region.

Vucic said that Serbia's 2022 defense budget of over 1.1 billion Euros ($1.24 billion) will be increased by 500 million euros to purchase equipment and armament including military aviation.

"Today, we decided to order equipment, armament, and transport, as well as weapons, mines, and missiles from the Serbian defense industry for 1.250 billion euros in the next five years. This is an extra impetus for our defense enterprises and huge progress in the Serbian army's purchases for its modernization," Vucic said, as broadcast by the Serbian Tanjug news agency.

The president added that the mentioned total for military equipment purchases does not include the deliveries from Russia and France.

Related Topics

Army Russia Budget France Vehicles Buy Progress Nis Serbia Sunday From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

47 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

Demystifying 1971 to Reveal the Truth

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Found ..

Al Ansari Exchange, Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation sign $10m agreement to i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.