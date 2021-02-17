UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:10 AM

Serbia to Donate 2,000 Doses of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine to Montenegro - Health Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Serbian authorities will donate 2,000 doses of Sputnik V, a Russian-made coronavirus vaccine, to Montenegro on Wednesday, the Montenegrin Ministry of Health said.

The ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday it was negotiating with representatives of the Russian government and the Gamaleya Center the supply of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia.

Earlier, the Montenegrin state regulator approved the import of the Russian-made vaccine.

"The first batch of 2,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, as a donation to Serbia, is arriving in Podgorica tomorrow," the ministry said on Facebook.

