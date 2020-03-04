UrduPoint.com
Serbia To Elect Parliament On April 26 - President Vucic

Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Serbia to Elect Parliament on April 26 - President Vucic

The President of Serbia and the leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP), Aleksandar Vucic, has scheduled the next parliamentary elections on April 26th

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The President of Serbia and the leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SPP), Aleksandar Vucic, has scheduled the next parliamentary elections on April 26th.

The announcement came after Speaker of Parliament Maja Gojkovic approved April 26 to be the date of nationwide municipal elections.

"The elections will be held on April 26," President Vucic said in a televised statement.

