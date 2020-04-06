Serbia to Find Way to Celebrate V-Day Depending on COVID-19 Situation - Minister

While it depends on the further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbia will find a way to honor the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) While it depends on the further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbia will find a way to honor the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik.

"With respect to Victory Day, we will see in the following days the results of the measures we undertook to protect our citizens, but certainly as an antifascist country, which has always been on the winning side, we will not miss the opportunity to commemorate this day," Djordjevic said.

The minister also pointed out that the brotherly ties between Russia and Serbia have further demonstrated their true strength and firmness through organizing the Immortal Regiment.

"Namely, last year, Serbia declared that this manifestation is an event of state significance, and it was added to the Calendar of events that are important to celebrate ... It depends on how the situation develops regarding the pandemic, but we will find a way to mark this occasion so that the spirit of our ancestors who won freedom remains eternal," he stated.

Djordjevic pointed out that Serbia fosters the tradition of the antifascist fight, and that since Aleksandar Vucic became the country's president, Serbia has paid special attention to its veterans and their associations.

"There is no event related to World War Two to which our veterans and their descendants are not invited, and certainly the greatest contribution to the fostering is done by the organization, SUBNOR Serbia, headed by Dusan Cukic, with whom we have intensive cooperation and plan the organization and commemoration of all events," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in December said that Vucic had accepted the invitation to come to Russia to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In February, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said that Belgrade will also send 75 servicemen to join the parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.

Serbia has participated in the Immortal Regiment annually for the past several years across various cities with thousands of participants. Representatives of the Russian embassy, members of veteran organizations, the local authorities and citizens of the country have marched with photographs of their liberator-ancestors.