UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia To Find Way To Celebrate V-Day Depending On COVID-19 Situation - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Serbia to Find Way to Celebrate V-Day Depending on COVID-19 Situation - Minister

While it depends on the further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbia will find a way to honor the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) While it depends on the further developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbia will find a way to honor the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik.

"With respect to Victory Day, we will see in the following days the results of the measures we undertook to protect our citizens, but certainly as an antifascist country, which has always been on the winning side, we will not miss the opportunity to commemorate this day," Djordjevic said.

The minister also pointed out that the brotherly ties between Russia and Serbia have further demonstrated their true strength and firmness through organizing the Immortal Regiment.

"Namely, last year, Serbia declared that this manifestation is an event of state significance, and it was added to the Calendar of events that are important to celebrate ... It depends on how the situation develops regarding the pandemic, but we will find a way to mark this occasion so that the spirit of our ancestors who won freedom remains eternal," he stated.

Djordjevic pointed out that Serbia fosters the tradition of the antifascist fight, and that since Aleksandar Vucic became the country's president, Serbia has paid special attention to its veterans and their associations.

"There is no event related to World War Two to which our veterans and their descendants are not invited, and certainly the greatest contribution to the fostering is done by the organization, SUBNOR Serbia, headed by Dusan Cukic, with whom we have intensive cooperation and plan the organization and commemoration of all events," he noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in December said that Vucic had accepted the invitation to come to Russia to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In February, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said that Belgrade will also send 75 servicemen to join the parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.

Serbia has participated in the Immortal Regiment annually for the past several years across various cities with thousands of participants. Representatives of the Russian embassy, members of veteran organizations, the local authorities and citizens of the country have marched with photographs of their liberator-ancestors.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Belgrade Serbia February May December World War Event All Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Iqra and Yasin Hussain enjoy quarantine amid fears ..

1 minute ago

Serbia's Tourism, Air Transport Hit Hardest by Cor ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 76,80 ..

4 minutes ago

Head of U.S. intelligence watchdog says Trump fire ..

4 minutes ago

24 patients tested corona positive in Sargodha: Di ..

5 minutes ago

Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.