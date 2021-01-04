Serbia to Give Russian Coronavirus Vaccine to Priority People Within Week - Official

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Serbia plans to use its 2,400 dose stock of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the week by giving it to thousands of priority people, the state secretary in the health ministry said Monday.

"We plan to use up 2,400 doses of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, within this week.

Some of it will probably be sent for use tomorrow," Mirsad Djerlek told Serbia's state news agency Tanjug.

Serbia began the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout on December 24. The first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in the Balkan country six days later.

Djerlek said 11,000 people would be vaccinated by the end of the week. Workers in health and social security centers and senior citizens in care homes are first in line to get a shot. The government plans to immunize 720,000 people in the first stage of the vaccine rollout.