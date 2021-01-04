UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia To Give Russian Coronavirus Vaccine To Priority People Within Week - Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Serbia to Give Russian Coronavirus Vaccine to Priority People Within Week - Official

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Serbia plans to use its 2,400 dose stock of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the week by giving it to thousands of priority people, the state secretary in the health ministry said Monday.

"We plan to use up 2,400 doses of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, within this week.

Some of it will probably be sent for use tomorrow," Mirsad Djerlek told Serbia's state news agency Tanjug.

Serbia began the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout on December 24. The first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in the Balkan country six days later.

Djerlek said 11,000 people would be vaccinated by the end of the week. Workers in health and social security centers and senior citizens in care homes are first in line to get a shot. The government plans to immunize 720,000 people in the first stage of the vaccine rollout.

Related Topics

Russia Serbia December Government

Recent Stories

18 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

18 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

18 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.