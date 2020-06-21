UrduPoint.com
Serbia To Hold Parliamentary Election To Unicameral Chamber On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Serbia to Hold Parliamentary Election to Unicameral Chamber on Sunday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Serbia is set to hold a parliamentary election on Sunday for the 250-seat unicameral National Assembly for a four-year term.

The election was initially set to be held on April 26 but was postponed due to the coronavirus-related state of emergency.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's Progressive Party is widely expected to dominate.

Despite negotiations mediated by the European Parliament and other organizations, Serbian opposition parties from the Alliance for Serbia coalition have boycotted participation, claiming the election is not held in a free and competitive environment.

