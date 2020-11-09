UrduPoint.com
Serbia To Honor Deal With Kosovo Even If Biden Elected US President - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Serbia will implement the agreement on economic normalization with Kosovo, signed under the auspices of incumbent US President Donald Trump, even if Democrat candidate Joe Biden assumes office, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Biden declared himself the winner of the recent presidential election after having been declared so by the country's major media.

"We are a serious state and will work on what we have signed," Dacic told the Radio Belgrade broadcaster.

Since the collapse of Yugoslavia, the status of Kosovo has been viciously disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Muslim Albanian population.

In the 1990s, an armed struggle between Albanian separatists and Serbia prompted NATO to launch a military campaign against the latter. In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally announced its independence from Serbia. Russia, as well as the overwhelming majority of Latin American and Asian nations, do not recognize the self-proclaimed republic.

On September 4, the Serbian delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic signed the agreement on economic normalization with Kosovo in Washington.

