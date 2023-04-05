Serbia to Host Military Drills With NATO Members Due to Commitments - Defense Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Serbian armed forces will host the Platinum Wolf 23 military exercises with NATO member states because it has commitments to 'multinational operations, the Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The reason for this decision is the fulfillment of Serbia's obligations in connection with participation in multinational operations. Exercise 'Platinum Wolf 23' will be held from 16 to 30 June 2023 in Serbia along with a number of partner states with which Serbia participates in multinational operations," the ministry said.