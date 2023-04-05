Serbia to Host Military Drills With US, NATO Allies in Mid-June - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Serbia will host a multinational military exercise in mid-June, in which the United States and some other NATO member states will take part, the Serbian defense minister said Wednesday.

"Armies of the US, Serbia and 10 partner nations will take part in the Platinum Wolf exercise that will be staged in southern Serbia in mid-June. They are the largest military maneuvers hosted by Serbia," Milos Vucevic said.

Vucevic said the Serbian government made no secret of its decision to resume military training together with other nations after it suspended participation in multinational military drills in early 2022.

The Balkan nation has been hosting Platinum Wolf exercises since 2014. The war games were last staged in 2021, bringing together Bulgaria, France, Greece, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Bosnia and Herzegovina, not a NATO member, took part in the drills under the Partnership for Peace program.