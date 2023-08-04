Serbia to Ignore US Sanctions on Bosnian Serb Leaders - President

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that his country would not abide by US sanctions on four Bosnian Serb officials, whom Washington accuses of undermining a 1995 deal that established Bosnia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that his country would not abide by US sanctions on four Bosnian Serb officials, whom Washington accuses of undermining a 1995 deal that established Bosnia.

The four are senior officials in the ethnic Serb-majority Republika Srpska, one of two entities comprising Bosnia and Herzegovina. The US Treasury imposed asset freezes and other financial restrictions on them on Tuesday for encouraging a law that declared decisions of Bosnia's constitutional court inapplicable in the republic.

"Sanctions imposed on the republic's leaders are unacceptable and uncalled-for. Despite being a small country compared to a large and powerful United States, Serbia will treat the sanctioned individuals as if no sanctions existed," Vucic said.

Vucic spoke during a two-day tour of the Republika Srpska. He complained on Thursday about mounting pressure on both Serbia and Republika Srpska. The US also sanctioned Serb leaders in breakaway Kosovo in the past.