Serbia to Increase Defense Spending From 2% to 3% of GDP - President

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Serbia will increase the country's defense spending from 2% to 3% of the GDP against the background of the global arms race, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

"We are now at 2%, but as things go, we will raise it to 3%.

Whoever does not have a serious army will be attacked. The state will increase its capabilities," Vucic said at the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition & Conference "IDEX 2023" in Abu Dhabi.