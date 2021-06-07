Serbia to Keep Skies Open for Belarusian Air Carriers - National Assembly Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Serbia is not planning to close its airspace to Belarusian flights, since it is not part of the European Union, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic told Sputnik.

"As far as I know, Serbia did not make such a decision, because we are not a member of the European Union," Dacic said when asked whether her country was going to ban Belarusian air carriers over the Ryanair incident.

On Friday, the European Union officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from using EU airspace and airports.