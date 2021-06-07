UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia To Keep Skies Open For Belarusian Air Carriers - National Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 08:20 AM

Serbia to Keep Skies Open for Belarusian Air Carriers - National Assembly Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Serbia is not planning to close its airspace to Belarusian flights, since it is not part of the European Union, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic told Sputnik.

"As far as I know, Serbia did not make such a decision, because we are not a member of the European Union," Dacic said when asked whether her country was going to ban Belarusian air carriers over the Ryanair incident.

On Friday, the European Union officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from using EU airspace and airports.

Related Topics

National Assembly European Union Serbia All From

Recent Stories

UAE government launches 1st batch of The &quot;Moo ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President concerned over fresh build up of occ ..

16 minutes ago

PDM disintegrated after separation of PPP, ANP; sa ..

16 minutes ago

Versatile singer Naeem Bubloo dies

16 minutes ago

Global Journalism Community Urges Pakistan to Drop ..

19 minutes ago

Chief Minister deplores politicking over train acc ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.