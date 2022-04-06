Serbia To Maintain Friendly Ties With Russia - Vucic
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 04:11 PM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Belgrade will maintain friendly ties with Russia during a phone conversation on Wednesday.
"President Vucic thanked (Putin) for a congratulatory message and said that Serbia will continue the European path while maintaining its sincere and traditional friendly relations with Russia," Vucic's press office said.