Serbia to Maintain Friendly Ties With Russia - Vucic

Serbian President Alexandar Vucic told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Belgrade will maintain friendly ties with Russia during a phone conversation on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Belgrade will maintain friendly ties with Russia during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

"President Vucic thanked (Putin) for a congratulatory message and said that Serbia will continue the European path while maintaining its sincere and traditional friendly relations with Russia," Vucic's press office said.