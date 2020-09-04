(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Serbia will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before July 2021, the press office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sputnik.

"Serbia will move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem before July 2021. Until then, a representative office in Jerusalem will be opened," it said.