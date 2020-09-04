- Home
- World
- News
- Serbia to Move Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Before July 2021 - Netanyahu's Press Office
Serbia To Move Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem Before July 2021 - Netanyahu's Press Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:43 PM
Serbia will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before July 2021, the press office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sputnik
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Serbia will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before July 2021, the press office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sputnik.
"Serbia will move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem before July 2021. Until then, a representative office in Jerusalem will be opened," it said.