Serbia To Move Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem Before July 2021 - Netanyahu's Press Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:43 PM

Serbia to Move Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Before July 2021 - Netanyahu's Press Office

Serbia will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before July 2021, the press office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sputnik

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Serbia will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before July 2021, the press office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Sputnik.

"Serbia will move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem before July 2021. Until then, a representative office in Jerusalem will be opened," it said.

More Stories From World

