Serbia To Open Official State Office In Jerusalem, President Says

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:03 PM

Serbia to Open Official State Office in Jerusalem, President Says

Serbia is going to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, the country's President Aleksandar Vucic announced at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Serbia is going to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, the country's President Aleksandar Vucic announced at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, DC.

"We're trying to find the best possible way to do something officially in Jerusalem. We're going to open very soon not only an office of our chamber of commerce but, together with our chamber of commerce, an official state office in Jerusalem with a Serbian official flag alongside our embassy in Tel Aviv," Vucic said on Sunday, as quoted by Israel National News.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and subsequently move the US Embassy to the city, a move that drew international condemnation.

Both Israel and Palestine see Jerusalem as their capital, and the status of the city has long been regarded as a matter that must be resolved through a Palestinian-Israeli peace process.

In January, Trump presented his Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing the settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and maintaining Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The plan was rejected by Palestinian leaders. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has repeatedly criticized Washington's new settlement proposal saying that it runs contrary to international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

