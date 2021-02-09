UrduPoint.com
Serbia To Possess 2Mln Doses Of Various COVID-19 Vaccines By Late February - President

Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:48 PM

Serbia will have in stocks two million doses of coronavirus vaccines from different manufacturers by the end of February, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Serbia will have in stocks two million doses of coronavirus vaccines from different manufacturers by the end of February, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

Serbian Minister without portfolio Nenad Popovic, who is in charge of innovations and technological development, said that a new batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Belgrade by plane on Tuesday.

"In the morning, 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine were delivered and another 50,000 doses will be delivered in 15 days for revaccination. Until the end of February, we will receive another 88,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered until February 20 .

.. Tomorrow [February 10] we will receive 500,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine, and by late February, we will have a total of 2 million doses of vaccines for inoculation of 2 million citizens," Vucic said, as quoted by the state-run Tanjug news agency.

The president previously said that the authorities were planning to vaccinate at least 3 million nationals of the country with a population of 7 million.

On February 11, a group of Russian experts are expected to arrive in Serbia to learn about the country's human and technological resources to set up joint production of the Russian-made vaccine, specifically at the Torlak Institute of Virology in Belgrade.

