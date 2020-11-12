UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Serbia to Receive 1.8Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine From Pfizer by Year End - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Serbia will receive 1.8 million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, and also is in talks with China and Russia about their vaccines, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the number of new coronavirus cases per day in Serbia for the first time reached 3,536 people. To date, Serbia has confirmed 31,535 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 936. A meeting of the Serbian crisis committee is scheduled for Thursday, and tightening of COVID-19-related measures is expected.

"By the end of the year, through the COVAX mechanism, we have procured about 1.

8 million vaccines, most likely, it will be a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, but we are also negotiating with China and Russia, because we will need more [vaccines]," Vucic said in a special address to the citizens.

About 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in Serbia were registered in Belgrade. More than 2,900 patients are undergoing hospital treatment, of which 143 are on the artificial lung ventilation machines.

On Wednesday, Serbian epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a member of the crisis committee tasked with combating the virus, said on the national television that the situation in the country was close to catastrophic.

