BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Serbia will receive 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by China's Sinopharm pharmaceutical company, on January 16, President Alexander Vucic's administration said on Friday.

"[At the airport, the president will personally meet an Air Serbia plane,] which will deliver 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Serbia from China," the administration said in a statement.

Apart from the Chinese vaccine, Serbia has already received the first batch of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine in late December.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic last week said that Belgrade was expecting another shipment of 500,000 Sputnik V vaccines doses. She also mentioned that agreements had been reached with different producers on import of 8 million vaccine doses for 4 million Serbs.

Earlier on Friday, the national response center said that Serbia was currently reviewing the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for permanent approval.