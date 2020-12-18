Serbia to Receive Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Next Week - Health Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Serbia will receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by the US Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies early next week, Serbian Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said on Friday.

"The first doses of Pfizer's vaccine to be delivered to Serbia on Monday or Tuesday.

The first batch will contain a little less than 5,000 doses for residents of retirement houses," Loncar said, as cited by Serbian state news agency Tanjug.

The minister added the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia on Thursday greenlighted the import of the vaccine to the country.

Serbia is expecting to receive up to 350,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by March 2021.