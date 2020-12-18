UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia To Receive Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Next Week - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Serbia to Receive Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Next Week - Health Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Serbia will receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by the US Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech pharmaceutical companies early next week, Serbian Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said on Friday.

"The first doses of Pfizer's vaccine to be delivered to Serbia on Monday or Tuesday.

The first batch will contain a little less than 5,000 doses for residents of retirement houses," Loncar said, as cited by Serbian state news agency Tanjug.

The minister added the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia on Thursday greenlighted the import of the vaccine to the country.

Serbia is expecting to receive up to 350,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by March 2021.

Related Topics

Import Germany Serbia March

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

1 minute ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

13 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

21 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

36 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

48 minutes ago

MoST to initiate separate regulatory board for EVs ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.