Serbia to Refrain from Participating in Military Drills for 6 Months - Defense Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Serbian government has decided to suspend participation in all military drills for six months, including those with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Wednesday.

"In the near future we will not participate in any exercises or military activities with either NATO, the CSTO, Russia, the US, China, the EU, the East or the West, " the minister said, citing the need to maintain Serbia's status as a neutral state.

He added that Belgrade had been pressured to drop the planned military drills with Belarus.

The CSTO told Sputnik that it had not been informed about the Serbia's refusal to participate in the planned peacekeeping exercises for 2020.