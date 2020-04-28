UrduPoint.com
Serbia To Resume Air Travel May 18 - Coronavirus Response Center

Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:05 PM

Serbia will resume air travel May 18 and will gradually restart on land transportation throughout the coming month, the country's coronavirus response center said Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Serbia will resume air travel May 18 and will gradually restart on land transportation throughout the coming month, the country's coronavirus response center said Tuesday.

"From May 18, air traffic will resume following the recommendations of international organizations," the center said at a daily briefing.

Public transportation in the Serbian cities of Novi sad and Kragujevac will resume on May 4 and in capital city Belgrad and Nis on May 8, the center added.

Inter-city train and bus communication will also resume early May with certain recommendations and restrictions.

Serbia currently counts just under 8,500 coronavirus cases, 1,260 of whom have recovered and 168 have died.

The response center on Tuesday also reported 222 new cases and six deaths, but the country appears to be past its peak in early- to mid-April.

