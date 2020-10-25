UrduPoint.com
Serbia To Sign Deal On Procurement Of US-German COVID Vaccine In Coming Days - President

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Serbia will sign an agreement on the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by German company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer in the coming days, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Serbian Health Ministry registered a new record single-day rise of 757 COVID-19 cases.

"The agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech will be signed in the next two to three days, and I expect government agencies to decide on the possibility of availability of other vaccines that will significantly speed up recovery," Vucic said at a briefing.

The president added that Serbia expects to receive 350,000 doses of the vaccine by March 2021.

Vucic previously said that Serbia would purchase a vaccine against COVID-19 on the basis of a national expert assessment, regardless of the country of production.

A total of four versions of the BNT 162 vaccine are currently undergoing phase 1 and 2 of clinical trials in the US and Germany. In July, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an expedited adoption of two vaccine versions - BNT162b1 and BNT162b2.

