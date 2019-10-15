UrduPoint.com
Serbia To Sign Free Trade Deal With EAEU In October - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:28 PM

Serbia is on the cusp of signing a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Serbian Foreign Minister Ivan Dacic told Sputnik Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Serbia is on the cusp of signing a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Serbian Foreign Minister Ivan Dacic told Sputnik Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic is set to host Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Belgrade on Sunday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the city's liberation in World War II, according Brnabic's press office.

"A few days after that, our Prime Minister Ana Brnabich will go to Moscow, where she will sign an agreement on a duty-free zone between Serbia and the EAEU," Dacic told Sputnik.

Medvedev in August called on his cabinet to facilitate closer economic ties between the EAEU and Serbia, as well as Singapore. Later that month, Serbian Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic, speaking to Sputnik, outlined a target of increasing trade with the EAEU from $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

Serbia maintains a strong pro-Russian tilt and Vladimir Putin and Alexander Vucic, presidents of Russia and Serbia respectively, enjoy a good relationship and high popularity in the opposite country.

