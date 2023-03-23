Serbia to Support EU Proposals on Kosovo Without Recognizing Independence - Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Serbia will support the European-US proposal for settlement in Kosovo, but not recognition of the self-proclaimed republic's independence, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said.

The Serbian minister visited Vienna on Wednesday. He met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, whom he told that Serbia has done so much in order to implement agreements on the Kosovo issue and others, such as the abolition of the visa-free regime with countries where illegal migrants come from, that Serbia should have long been an EU member.

"He said the condition for any further implementation of the European proposal to normalize relations between Belgrade and Pristina is the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities. Serbia, he stressed, agrees to implement the European proposal up to the red lines, which have been clearly announced - no recognition of independence of the so-called Kosovo or its accession to the UN," the Serbian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.