Serbia to Take Part in Victory Day Parade in Moscow Once Exact Date Set - Defense Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Representatives of the Serbian Defense Ministry will participate in the Victory Day parade in Moscow once an exact date for it is set by the Russian authorities, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, citing Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the postponement of the annual military parade and the Immortal Regiment rally in central Moscow, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow. A new date for the festivities has yet to be announced.

"Minister Vulin said it was a great honor for Serbia to accept an invitation for Serbian army's units to participate in the military parade on the Red Square in Moscow on May 9, the 75th anniversary of victory in the World War II, but unfortunately, the majestic parade will not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed confidence that when the conditions are created, the parade will be held and the Serbian military will participate in it in the winners' ranks," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Vulin also held a meeting with Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the Russian ambassador to Belgrade, and again thanked the Russian leadership for the military's help in combating the coronavirus outbreak the country.