Serbia to Work in Accordance With Russian Recommendations to Fight COVID-19 - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Serbia is prepared to work in accordance with Russian specialists' recommendations to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Belgrade City Parliament member Draginja Vlk told Sputnik.

"We believe in the knowledge of Russian specialists and we will work in accordance with their recommendations," Vlk said.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the country's aerospace forces would conduct 11 flights to Serbia to transfer medical and protective equipment and send 87 military doctors and virologists.

"This is fraternal help from the Russian Federation," Vlk said. "The assistance of Russia to Serbia in this situation is of great importance. Serbia and our President [Aleksandar] Vucic are very grateful to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin for not forgetting Serbia, despite the problems that Russia itself is facing."

Vlk noted that Vucic is doing everything possible to protect the citizens in Serbia, just like Putin is doing in Russia.

The lawmaker pointed out that Serbia is in a very difficult situation as the number of individuals infected with the novel coronavirus continues to increase daily.

"The help of the Russian Federation is of great importance to us. In order to not experience the Italian and Spanish scenario, the Russian support comes at the right time," she said.

Five Russian airplanes carrying medical aid and personnel are expected to arrive in Serbia later on Friday and a sixth airplane will arrive on Saturday.

On Thursday, Putin and Vucic discussed the possibility of cooperating in the fight against the novel coronavirus, with Moscow pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to Serbia.

The Serbian authorities have confirmed more than 1,100 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus and 31 fatalities.