Serbia, Turkey Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement - President Vucic

(@imziishan)

Serbia and Turkey have signed an agreement on defense cooperation and expressed interest in the joint production of weapons and military equipment, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday after meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Serbia and Turkey have signed an agreement on defense cooperation and expressed interest in the joint production of weapons and military equipment, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Monday after meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan arrived in Belgrade earlier on Monday for a two-day visit, bringing with him a large delegation of government officials and 200 Turkish entrepreneurs.

"Today, I have discussed defense cooperation with President Erdogan for the first time since our experts met and I expect great progress after we signed a cooperation agreement in this sector today.

Our experts have shown interest in buying certain types of weapons and equipment from Turkey. We also express our desire to participate in the transfer of technology and creation of a joint venture in the defense industry," Vucic said at a press conference.

Erdogan, for his part, said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency, that the meeting with his Serbian counterpart had been "very fruitful" in terms of further developing bilateral ties.